SPEAKING OF FAITH: Resurrection Day 2023

By TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

(Transcribed by Myra D. Colgate)

Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church

Continuation…

Read Matthew 28:1-10; Mark 16:1-20; John 20:12, 18-23

“I got so excited, because here’s what He said.” Pastor Tim explained.

“His hand is not short concerning my infirmity.” “He said, “As your soul prospers…”

“He said,”that by His stripes we are healed.” He said, “by His stripes we were healed…”

If we can ever get a “He said”…If we can remember what He was talking about , then know when He has said it in the Word, then, it’s to be all about and for you.” Then know, when He has said it in the Word, then it’s all about you.”

Here’s what I understand. I understand we are not perfect. I understand that we all have been broken, I understand that we haven’t done everything exactly right. I understand that our mouth has gotten away from us. I understand one wasn’t supposed to be there…at the time and place, I understand…

Here’s what one needs to know. It never is dependent of one’s own righteousness, but it depends on His Righteousness that gives us His Victory. He got up. It was His Resurrection that became our resurrection. His Words are our Words. He did it for us. I don’t care what it looked like, He did if for us. He did it for you. The Lord did it for you. He went to the grave for us all. He was on that cross for us. He went down to hell for us all. It was all about us. It was all about you.

Pastor Tim, when I read a promise it in the Bible can I take it as mine? “Yes, you can, and it doesn’t matter what kind of life one has lived before. The Lord chose those who were tax collectors, the bottom feeders, the IRS of their day. Jesus didn’t go out and pick the preachers of His day. Have we ever noticed that one of the disciples who walked with Him every day was not John the Baptist who could have walked right alongside with Him? Think about it…

”Well, he died.”

Pastor Tim answered, “Come on, yes, they all died. Why did He have to pick Judas? Think about it. It could have been He would have chosen one of the others. I’ll tell you why, He picked those who were of low esteem or of low estate. He picked out those who didn’t have a pedigree. He picked out those whom everyone else had already discounted, and He said, “Now, watch what I can do. I don’t care what they’ve said over your life, what they’ve said over a person.”

If you’ve heard things like this often, “You’re not good enough, You’ll never amount to anything, You’ll never make anything.” I’ve come to tell you, you are a person who is exactly whom Jesus is looking for, at this time.

Look at Verse 9, it was addressed to the eleven disciples and all the rest, and to Mary Magdalene from whom Jesus had cast out devils, Joanna, the mother of James, and the other women with them who told these things to the apostles, and they’re exactly for whom Jesus is looking.

I think it’s interesting today that we have a problem with women in doing the ministry and yet, the first preachers of the full gospel, were a bunch of ladies that had bothered to get up and go to the tomb that morning.

I would have thought that early in the morning it would have been the guys who got up and would have said, “I’ve got to go and see what’s going on down there, because a promise was made. Or it might have been those who were deaf and had been healed, or blind Bartimaeus who now could see, or Lazarus who was raised from the dead.

When the women came back from the tomb, their words seemed to be as “idle tales” to the apostles, and they believed not. It was a sad commentary. The preachers God had chosen had said they were “fairy tales”. Those were the men who had walked with Him and talked with Him, saw the miracles, but who didn’t yet believe.

Said Pastor Melton, “It was still true, and it’s real. He’s still the God of all Creation. Whether one believes it or not, He is still alive and well, and seated on the Throne. He’s still working in one’s life, and He is still a Healer, and still a Deliverer.

Faith dies if one doesn’t feed it.

Faith dies if one doesn’t live it.

Faith dies if one doesn’t speak it.

The tomb is empty, and the stone is still rolled away.