SCC releases Milestone, announces winners

SYLVA – Artists and writers from throughout Southwestern Community College’s service area gathered inside the Burrell Conference Center on Tuesday, May 9, for the official presention of the 14th edition of Milestone.

They had plenty to celebrate.

Filled with more than 40 pages of original poetry, short stories, artwork and photography, the latest volume features a colorful jellyfish design created by SCC student Lucia French.

A biennial art and literature review published by SCC, Milestone aims to showcase creative expressions of Western North Carolina artists and writers. Student life funds the publication and the Milestone banquet.

“Everyone on our editorial committee was impressed by the quality of this year’s submissions,” said Hannah Sykes, SCC English Instructor who served with Bob Keeling (Advertising & Graphic Design Program Coordinator) as Milestone faculty advisors. “The cover design is beautiful, and the talent of all our writers and artists is evident on the pages inside.”

First prize in poetry this year was named in honor of the late Jean Ellen Forrister, a longtime SCC faculty member and administrator who also served on the college’s Board of Trustees from 2015-22.

Following are the winners of the various categories in this year’s Milestone:

Art: Sebastian Quigley of Maggie Valley (first place); Megan Parker of Highlands (second place).

Poetry: Betty Holt of Highlands (Jean Ellen Forrister Prize in Poetry); Linneah Grace Taylor of Sylva (second prize); Codi Arsenault (honorable mention)

Short Story: Emily Warrick of Sylva (first place); Betty Holt of Highlands (second place).

The Editorial Committee consisted of SCC faculty members Rebecca Branden, Chris Cox, Mike Park as well as Sykes. Megan Stiles, Southwestern’s Coordinator of Advertising and Graphic Design, oversaw the layout and design of this year’s edition.

Submissions for the 2025 edition will be accepted through Dec. 6, 2024. These may be sent to Milestone@SouthwesternCC.edu. For more information or questions, call 828.339.4463 (poetry and prose) or 828.339.4317 (artwork).