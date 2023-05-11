12th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala set for July

The 12th Annual Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation Gala, which will be held on Saturday, July 15 at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, promises to be “A Star-Filled Summer Night,” to celebrate healthcare and community in a festive atmosphere under the stars.

“We are honored to have a special guest at this year’s Gala, Dr. Stephen Trzeciak, best-selling author and chief of medicine at Cooper University Health Care,” said Brittney Lofthouse, development director for the Foundation. “Dr. Trzeciak will share highlights from his research into the impact of compassion in healthcare. Dr. Trzeciak’s scientific program has been supported by research grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and he has served as Principal Investigator. He is also the co-author of two books, ‘Compassionomics: The Revolutionary Scientific Evidence that Caring Makes a Difference’ and ‘Wonder Drug: 7 Scientifically Proven Ways That Serving Others Is the Best Medicine for Yourself’.”

In addition to Dr. Trzeciak, the Gala’s program will also serve as at time to celebrate local healthcare “stars” including the Hospital’s employee of the year and the second annual Lula Owl Gloyne Person of Excellence Award recipient.

There are several exciting changes and additions to this year’s Gala, including a local spin to the wine pull. This year, the Hospital Foundation is proud to showcase the best that the region has to offer in terms of wine, and believe that Gala guests will appreciate the opportunity to have a chance to win some of the finest wines available from locally owned and operated wineries.

Another highlight of the evening is the silent auction and raffle, which has been revamped to include premium items such as lower-level tickets for the 2023 Georgia vs Tennessee football game, behind the scenes animal encounters at the Knoxville Zoo, and jewelry from Kendra Scott, just to name a few. The Foundation has been working tirelessly to source unique and exciting items to generate a great deal of interest and raise funds for the Cherokee Indian Hospital Foundation.

In partnership with Authentically Cherokee, the Foundation is looking forward to the addition of the Artisans Market at this year’s Gala, which will showcase the work of local Native American artists. This addition to the Gala is an opportunity to support the arts in our community while enjoying the beauty and talent of local artists.

As always, the evening will feature a delicious dinner, networking, and dancing, with music from the Asheville-based band, Crocodile Smile. This year’s entertainment specialized in mixing styles and eras of music to play a little bit of everything from old school throw-backs, Motown, rock, to today’s country and pop hits.

If you would like to reserve a table (10 seats) or purchase individual tickets, you can do so by emailing Cherokee Indian Hospital Development Director Brittney Lofthouse at CIHAFoundation@gmail.com.