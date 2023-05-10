Commentary: Speaking of trash

By ANN MANEY COGGINS

Big Y Community

I read the recent commentary: “Talking Trash” by Robert Jumper. I agree 100 percent with what he wrote. Interestingly enough, I had the privilege of having Freeman Owle as my 3rd and 6th-grade teacher. I credit him with my excellent understanding of our homeland and natural resources. He was and still is a great educator. Following in his footsteps, I want to educate our people about balloons.

I noticed there is a balloon release planned at the Elders’ Walk. Seeing a balloon release is a beautiful sight. However, it is harmful for our environment. Have you ever thought about where the remnants of those balloons end up? I can guarantee that the balloons do not find a trash can to put themselves into.

Balloons can hurt or kill wildlife wherever they land. Animals and birds can swallow a balloon or get tangled in the string. The balloons can cause choking or get stuck in the animal’s digestive tract blocking nutrients. The balloons will cause the animals to die a slow, starving death.

Balloons do not disintegrate in the forest; they are just litter that will not break down. The myth of biodegradable balloons has been repeatedly exposed. According to a study published on phys.org, biodegradable balloons were still found “unscathed” even after 16 weeks in an industrial compost heap. Ten states have banned the release of balloons.

There are better alternatives to balloon release, such as blowing bubbles or a ribbon dance. The ribbons could even be taken home and sewn onto a ribbon skirt or shirt to remember the time we celebrated together honoring our Elders.

I encourage our Tribe to be more considerate by caring for our earth. Cherokee culture encourages taking care of natural resources. A balloon release would be contrary to our cultural beliefs.

Please understand that I am only trying to educate and not criticize. We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world; let’s keep it beautiful!