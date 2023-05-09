OBITUARY: Gary Jay Shell

Gary Jay Shell, 33, of the Painttown Community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 6, 2023. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Meroney George Shell of Cherokee and Agnes Ann Tooni and her husband Rick Larch of Cherokee.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Marissa Lynn Rattler; grandparents, Stan and Dorothy Tooni, Winfred Scott; and uncles, John David Tooni, and Ammons Tooni.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his brothers, John Ammons Tooni and husband Cliff Laney, Ant Shell, and Brian Edward Shell; one sister, Denise Diane Tooni, and Cathy Larch; nieces and nephews, Tamika Nicole Shell, Merissa Lynn Shell, special special niece, Azlyn Raelyne Shell, Ayeisha Shell, Carter Shell, and Zaebrian Shell; two uncles, Stanley Tooni Jr., Larch Edward Tooni (Carolynn); sister-in-law, Tina Bigwitch; girlfriend, Michelle Arch; special friends, Tim Junaluska, JT Wildcatt, Cy Young, Michael Youngdeer; and cousins, Mathew Tooni and John Stanley Tooni.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at Macedonia Baptist Church. Rev. Mathew Tooni will officiate with burial at Tooni Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Tuesday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be Tim Junaluska, JT Wildcatt, Cy Young, Michael Youngdeer, John Stanley Tooni, and Denise Tooni.