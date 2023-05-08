RUNNING: Lossiah signs with Haskell Indian Nations Univ.

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Another member of the highly-decorated men’s cross country team at Cherokee High School (CHS) is going to run at the next level. Anthony Lossiah, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, signed a letter of intent to run collegiately for Haskell Indian Nations University during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Monday, May 8. He will run cross country and track.

Lossiah said, “It feels good. It feels awesome. I didn’t think it would happen, but that’s what happens when you train and work and have dedication.”

“I want to thank my family, friends, coaches, anybody that’s helped me in the process.”

Lossiah was instrumental in the recent rise of the CHS men’s cross country team which won the Smoky Mountain Conference Championship in both 2021 and 2022 as well as winning the 1A West Regional in 2021 (the first-ever in school history) and 2022. Also, in 2022, the team went on to take second place at the 1A State Championship.

“It’s exciting and I think that these boys are really bringing attention to cross country and track just with their athleticism, their dedication, their consistency,” said Ahli-sha Stephens, CHS head cross country and track and field coach. “I think their influence is going to help grow the program here at Cherokee.”

Gregory A. Keeler, Haskell Indian Nations cross country head coach and operations director for track and field, was present for Monday’s event. When asked what drew him to recruit Lossiah, he noted, “I like the fact of what a strong middle-distance runner he is. At Haskell this year, specifically the track program, have really turned a corner. We have been relevant in sports that we have never been relevant in really in a long time. One of those areas is in that long sprint, short middle distance and Anthony is going to go a long way in helping us. Right now, we’re trying to build our relays. That’s the quickest way to that next level when you have a team like ours that’s just growing. He is going to go a long way in helping us get to that next level.”

“He will run cross country. I prefer that all of our quarter-milers and above run cross country. Even if they don’t get a chance to compete a ton in cross country, I like the fact that they get that mileage in and they get those first times running at the college level. In cross country, where it’s a little more controlled, a little more natural to them. That way, when they get to track, it isn’t so overwhelming. So, I’m very excited that he’s going to run cross country for us as well.”

Candy Lossiah, Anthony’s mother, said, “I’m very excited for him moving onto the next chapter of his life. I just pray that he enjoys it and runs and does the best he can at college. We visited not too long ago and I loved the college and the Native American atmosphere and all of the Natives that work there. I love the campus and college. It’s awesome.”

Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, said, “Anthony is a great young man – high character, high quality young man. I’m a firm believer in ‘you get what you deserve’. He has worked to get to where he is at today. I see him out running all the time – through shin splints. He’s been a major part of one of the most successful cross country programs in the history of Cherokee High School.”

Haskell Indian Nations University is part of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) and competes in the Continental Athletic Conference.