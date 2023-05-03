OBITUARY: Roy Adams Lambert

Roy Adams Lambert, 88, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023. He was born in Cherokee on June 7, 1934 to the late Hugh and Ava Lambert and was proud of his Cherokee heritage.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Jackie Ann (Cabe) Lambert from Franklin, N.C. He never forgot his anniversary as he would tell everyone that he was “married for the first [and only] time on the 23rd of the 4th month at 5 o’clock in ‘67”.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Laura (Robert) Burton, of Havre de Grace, Md. He was most proud to be “Papaw” to his cherished grandkids, Natalie, Nathan and Nadia.

Roy was a 1952 graduate of Brevard High School and Western Carolina University (BA ’57, MA ’77). After college, he proudly served in the US Army. Following military service, Roy was an instructor at many levels before he returned to Cherokee to work in his most-loved roles as teacher supervisor and later acting principal at Cherokee Elementary School. He loved every student and handed out many dollar bills on birthdays. Many students came to him afterwards and thanked him for being a tough but fair role model. After a short retirement, he started a local business from which he retired years later.

He was a recipient of the Frell Owl Award (2010). Per the “One Feather, 15 Dec, 2010 by S. McKie”, Roy was described as an “educator, gardener or simply the man with the best mustache in all of Cherokee”. He received the honor in part for donating all his prize monies for every award of many awards won each year for several decades from the Cherokee Indian Fair to the Cherokee Children’s Home. His love for farming and his enthusiasm for others to participate, pushed him to give out seeds to keep the lines going and to plow many gardens in exchange for more donations to the Children’s Home.

Roy was a member of Acquoni Baptist Chapel. He loved to sing in the choir and supported many church projects. He can now rest in the arms of his Savior and is deeply missed by all. Special thanks to those who cared for him: His Acquoni Chapel Family, Cherokee Indian Hospital, Tribal and Swain Co. EMS, the Hicks Family, “Little Hugh” Lambert, and Robert Standingdeer among many, many others.

Visitation is at 11 a.m. followed by the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Acquoni Baptist Chapel. Revs. Jim Park and Merritt Youngdeer will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cherokee Children’s Home, Cherokee Boys Club, P.O. Box 507, Cherokee, NC 28719 or Acquoni Baptist Chapel Building Fund, P.O. Box 1149, Cherokee, NC 28719. Online condolences may be left at www.longhousefuneralhome.com

Long House Funeral Home is caring for the family.