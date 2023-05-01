OBITUARY: Emily Jane Arkansas

Our beautiful Emily Jane Arkansas, age 23, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 21, 2023. She was born Feb. 21, 2000 in Sylva, N.C.

Behind those big blue eyes and sweet smile was a fierce competitor who loved playing Wii with her family, youth soccer, and then volleyball in middle school and high school. She overcame her physical challenges with grit and determination. She loved to cheer for her family and friends and never missed an opportunity to brag on the people she loved.

A truly talented singer and songwriter, she played piano, ukulele and guitar. Emily often shared her videos on social media.

Emily graduated from Swain County High School in May 2018. She studied at Western Carolina University. She made friends easily and was loved by many friends as well has her family. She will live on in our hearts.

Emily is survived by her mother and stepfather, Laura and Todd Bair Sr. of Athens, Ga.; father and stepmother Martin and Galilee Arkansas of Bryson City, N.C.; siblings, Eli Arkansas, Audrey Arkansas, Harper Arkansas, and Hudson Arkansas; stepsiblings, Todd Bair, Jr. (Liz), Tyler Bair (Kelly), Tatum Williams (Alex), and Molly Bentley (Rhett); grandparents, Steve and Jane Tillitski and Marjorie Arkansas; and by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Her father and Arkansas family will hold a Memorial Service for her and would like to invite family and friends to attend on Monday, May 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A formal service will start at 5 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Whittier, N.C