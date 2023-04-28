OBITUARY: Carol S. Welch

Carol S. Welch, 83, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, April 28. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late James Smith and the late Helen Bradley Smith. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Davis Welch, and one brother, Vaughn Smith.

Carol was a master basket weaver of cane and white oak.

She is survived by one daughter, Jaime Welch; seven fur babies; and a special dog, Honey.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Cherokee United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Helen Smith Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Church.

Pallbearers will be, Justin, Joe, Christopher, JR, Robert, and Ashford.