OBITUARY: Carroll Ray Lambert Jr. “Ray”

Carroll Ray Lambert Jr. “Ray”, 50, of Robbinsville, passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in his home. He was an avid Tar Heel fan, Black Knight fan, Dolphins fan, honorary Tennessee Volunteers fan, golf lover, deer hunter, deep sea fisher, proud husband, father, uncle, brother, son, and most of all – a best friend.

He was so many things to so many people. There’s nothing he loved more than bragging about those he loved. Ray had many titles throughout his life and one of his proudest behind being a husband and father was being an uncle. He was rewarded the title “Uncle Ray Ray” by those who considered this man to be a second father, shoulder to lean on, protector, and leader. There was not one family event that he would attend without having one of his precious nieces or nephews in hand. In his life, he showed so much love those around him – especially his wife and children. You could not have a conversation with him without him bringing up their successes and how proud he was of them. He tried to be there for every game, celebration, award ceremony, graduation, and birthday. He was an all-star dad taken too soon. There will not be a day that goes by without thinking of him and missing him. When he loved, he loved hard, and he was so incredibly loved in return. We truly lack the understanding to know why he was taken from us so soon, but we have peace knowing he found his.

He was born in Cherokee, N.C. on Jan. 14, 1973, to Anona and Carroll Ray Lambert Sr. He was a 1991 graduate of Robbinsville High School. He attended Lipscomb University. He worked as a project inspector for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

He is survived by his wife, Lashaun Lambert; his children, Zoie Lambert, Rayne Lambert, Carroll Ray Lambert III, Elijah Lambert, and Elizabeth Lambert; his mother, Anona Lambert (Sugie); his sisters, Tammie Chekelelee Galaviz, Crystal Ellington married to Philip Ellington; his brothers, Eddie Chekelelee married to Susan Chekelelee, and Jimmy Lambert married to Lynn Lambert; his sister-in-laws, Heather Chekelelee and Carolyn Chekelelee; aunts, Freida Brown and Brenda Grady; and not to mention his several nieces and nephews he loved so dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father, Carrol Ray Lambert Sr.; maternal grandparents, Ammons and Zena Rattler; paternal grandparents, Hartman Lambert and Bessie McCoy Wiggins; uncles, JD Lambert, William Lambert, Earl Wiggins, Robert, Freddie Max, Nelson, George, and Wilbur Rattler; aunts, Alice Lewis, and Ramona Brown; brothers, Alan Chekelelee and Don Chekelelee; niece, Destinee Ellington; and nephew, Gabe Chekelelee.

With the size of the family he had, there was never a boring moment. Even with the devastating loss of Ray, he still has so much love to show through the love for his family. For the many lives, souls, hearts, spirits, and smiles he touched, there will be a visitation held at Buffalo Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. Following will be the funeral service at 2 p.m. pastored by dear friends Jake Easter, Jed Cable, and nephew Scotty Chekelelee. Burial will follow after at the Lambert Family Cemetery on Destinee Drive where he will be laid to rest beside his father, Carroll Ray Lambert Sr., and niece, Destinee Ellington. The pallbearers consist of Cruz Galaviz, Cassidy Chekelelee, Dewitt Chekelelee, Tommy Chekelelee, and honorary pallbearers, James Hall, Randall Anderson, Jamie Whitson, Bucky Brown, Adam Wachacha, and Leander Rattler (Gooch).