OBITUARY: Craig Alexander Otter

Craig Alexander Otter, age 57, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He is survived by his daughter, Corrina Zell; brothers, Henry Otter (Marina) and John Shelton (Rebecca); four grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Daniel Shelton, Amanda Shelton, Donathan Shelton, Kerry Otter, River Otter, Rachel Walton, Jessica Kemper, Dillion Watkins, Jakob Anderson, Robinson Anderson, Zane Shelton, Guadalupe Guerreo Shelton; and 17 great nieces and nephews.

Craig is preceded in death by his mother, Lewanda Otter; father, Ralph Owle; brothers, Samuel Otter and Michael Shelton; sister, Mary Regina Shelton; nephew, Xavier Otter; and niece, Desiree Otter.

Craig was a talented artist and liked to paint. He enjoyed watching classic tv shows that his mother enjoyed. He was adventurous and was loved by his family and friends. He could put a smile on your face with a few simple words. He loved the New Orleans Saints. GO SAINTS!

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home, beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will be begin at 2 p.m. with Scott Hill officiating. Burial will be in the Birdtown Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.