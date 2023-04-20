Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort opens Cherokee Outdoors shop

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort has announced a new addition to the resort’s retail collection, Cherokee Outdoors, an outdoor-focused specialty shop. The new retail store opened its doors on April 1 and offers hotel guests and visitors a variety of outdoor-focused apparel and gear from distinguished and sustainable brands.

Embodying the spirit of adventure, this new shopping experience will give visitors the opportunity to shop for everything they need to get outside and explore the various activities Cherokee, North Carolina, has to offer. Outdoor enthusiasts and families can find expertly curated products and branded apparel to equip them for their next outdoor adventure. The shop carries a premium assortment of lifestyle apparel, footwear, outdoor gear, accessories, equipment, and more. Customers can expect to find sought-after brands such as Columbia, Yeti, Spyder, Tommy Bahama, Calla Bags, Grey Duck, Koopman, and more.

“We are fortunate to be surrounded by outdoor recreation ranging from whitewater rafting, to fly fishing and hiking,” says Brooks Robinson, regional senior vice president & general manager. “While visiting Cherokee Outdoors, we hope guests feel inspired to explore our local area, gear up and enjoy it.”

Cherokee Outdoors is located on the second floor of the casino at the River shops and will be open from Monday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. To learn more about Cherokee Outdoors or Shopping at Harrah’s Cherokee, visit caesars.com/harrahs-cherokee.