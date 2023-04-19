“We’re not going to lose it.”: Walk highlights Cherokee Speakers and language-learning

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – “We’re not going to lose it. We’re not,” Bo Lossiah, New Kituwah Academy curriculum and instruction supervisor, told a crowd gathered following the Annual Cherokee Speakers Walk of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). “We’re going to have an ear to it and the mouths are going to say it. You’ve got to know that in your heart, and you’ve got to believe it and you’ve got to want it.”

The Annual Cherokee Speakers Walk, honoring first language speakers of the Cherokee language and those learning the language, was held at the old Cherokee High School site on the morning of Wednesday, April 19. Students and teachers at the New Kituwah Academy, along with Cherokee speakers, all donned special green event shirts during the walk.

Renissa McLaughlin, EBCI director of education and a staunch supporter of Cherokee language-learning, told the crowd, “Today, we commemorate the opening of the first immersion classroom in 2004. It’s been 19 years and we are still going strong – from our humble beginnings with one classroom with Cherokee speakers and infants to a robust adult learning program here and in Snowbird.”

“These are not the only language efforts. Whether directly or indirectly through Cherokee Preservation (Foundation) grants or gaming allocation, there are many people engaged in language reclamation…None of these efforts would be possible if not for our Cherokee speakers. You all are the reason we’re here and today, and every day, we honor you.”

EBCI Beloved Woman Myrtle Driver Johnson commented, “Thank you to everyone that came out to support the Cherokee speakers. What a beautiful sight to see all these green shirts. They’re learning to speak the most beautiful language in the world.”

Roger Smoker, a first language Cherokee speaker and chairperson of the Cherokee Speakers Council, encouraged everyone, “Use what you know. You can add a little bit more later on, though. We don’t want to lose the language.”

He added, “Last year, when we held this walk…we had 165 speakers. I was looking at my papers this morning and we’re down to 153. They’re leaving us fast. Use what you know.”

Following the walk, Lossiah and McLaughlin were honored for their devotion to the Cherokee language. On Lossiah, who was given the name ‘Water Spider’, Beloved Woman Johnson noted, “Water Spider is very suitable for him because he never stops. He’s always darting back and forth to get for us and do for us for what we need. We love him and we cherish him.”

Marie Junaluska, a first language Cherokee speaker, said of Lossiah, “He’s a valuable and important leader, mentor, friend. Since he’s been employed with KPEP (Kituwah Preservation and Education Program), he’s been working tirelessly and is a very dedicated person. We commend him for that.”

She went on to say, “Words cannot really express our feelings with all that you have accomplished and have helped us accomplish. It’s through your dedication in your endeavors for the success of the Cherokee language and the culture. Long live the Cherokee language and the culture.”

Lossiah thanked everyone he gets to work with, especially all of the Cherokee speakers, and he encouraged everyone to continue with their language-learning. “What I ask everybody here to do…keep the language close to your heart. Say something every day, every opportunity, and let it build and that’s how we maintain that collective consciousness which is Cherokee. That’s how we’re all one as Cherokee.”

“I want to thank you all for coming and at least stoking up the coals and building up the little bit of fire that’s there.”

Beloved Woman Johnson also spoke about McLaughlin, her daughter, saying, “She is someone who has worked tirelessly for 19 years to get everything we need to teach our beautiful Cherokee language. I’ve seen her in tears. For each tear that rolled down her face, it was another word learned by our students. It just awards me the greatest pleasure to name our honoree – my daughter, Renissa.”

An emotional McLaughlin said, “I am honored, but I am also humbled because we still have so much work to do…We’re not worthy of the time we have left with our speakers, we’re not. Because we can be argumentative. We can say not nice things when we’re all supposed to be continuously supporting each other. Especially when it comes to language, are we not supposed to just be supporting and lifting each other up? Are we not supposed to be supporting and lifting each other up every day in every part of our lives?”

She ended with, “That’s what we are. That’s who we are as Cherokee people.”