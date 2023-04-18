OBITUARY: Rebecca Ensley Butler

Rebecca Ensley Butler, known to everyone as Becky, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Allen Butler; father, Bea Ensley; mother, Clydia Mae; brothers, Charlie Ensley (wife, Edgarita) and David Ensley; sister, Vivian Harlan and husband John; and sister-in-law, Mary Ensley.

Becky is survived by her sisters, Charlotte Ann Ensley (Carleton) and Eunice Washington (Noah); and brother, Paul Ensley. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as many friends. Becky retired from Cherokee Indian Hospital as a Department Manager for the Housekeeping Division. She loved her job and co-workers. She is known by many for her love of flowers, both at the hospital and her home.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Wrights Creek Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her family and nephews.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the Family with final arrangements.