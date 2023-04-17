Comment period extended for discussion draft bill to update Indian Arts and Crafts Act

WASHINGTON – The deadline for comment submission to the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on the discussion draft of the Amendments to Respect Traditional Indigenous Skill and Talent (ARTIST) Act of 2023 has been extended to May 19. Comments may be submitted to Artist@indian.senate.gov.

The ARTIST Act would update the Indian Arts and Crafts Act to support creative economies and strengthen enforcement of current law and protections against counterfeit competition for Native artists and their works. Comments will be used to further inform the legislative process and serve as a resource for future discussions on updating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

The Committee will also hold a virtual listening session, “The ARTIST Act: Updating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act,” on the discussion draft on April 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET. More details on the listening session are forthcoming.