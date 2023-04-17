Atlanta Braves to host Second Annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Atlanta Braves will host the second annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at Truist Park, June 24-25. The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country will participate in a pro-style workout on Saturday, June 24 and a showcase game on Sunday, June 25.

The Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will highlight Native American high school baseball players who aspire to play the game at the next level. College and Major League scouts will be in attendance.

“We look forward to recognizing the unique talents that Native youth bring to our sport during the second annual Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase,” said Derek Schiller, Atlanta Braves President and CEO. “We received tremendous feedback from the student-athletes who participated in last year’s event and are proud to make this an annual tradition alongside our Native American partners and friends. The weekend will not only provide an unforgettable experience for the players, but also help as they look to take their baseball careers to the next level.”

The pro-style workout on Saturday, June 24 will be executed by Marquis Grissom Baseball Association and will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing, and catcher pop times. Four to six players will be selected during Saturday’s batting practice to participate in a Home Run Derby that afternoon following the workout.

There will be two teams for the showcase game on Sunday, each with a 25-man roster. Each roster will include at least ten pitchers and two dedicated catchers. Major League Baseball former players Marquis Grissom, Johnny Estrada, Marvin Freeman, and Lou Collier will coach the teams. As part of the showcase, the Atlanta Braves will utilize TrackMan Baseball, a leading technology company in sports analytics, to capture, track and deliver player statistics to help players improve their game.

The inaugural showcase took place in July 2022 and welcomed 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent representing over 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states across North America, including Mississippi, California, Oklahoma, and Canada.

Native youth can register to play in the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase at www.mlb.com/braves/community/native-american-community/showcase. Applications are open through June 11, 2023.