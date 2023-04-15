OBITUARY: Oscar “Coss” Hicks Jr.

Oscar “Coss” Hicks Jr., age 73, of the Painttown Community, went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his loving Family on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Coss was the son of the late Oscar Hicks Sr. and Rachel Long Hicks.

Coss loved the Lord and his family beyond measure. He was a master woodworker. He loved creating things with his hands. He was a very humble and meek man. He was a great teacher and motivator. His favorite pastime was fishing, and he loved nature and being with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William “Bill” Hicks; sisters, Bernadean George, Bernadette Taylor, Treva Reed; and two grandchildren.

Coss is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sarah Jane; son, Mark Hicks (Shannon); daughter, Crystal Hicks-Simpson (Taryl); five grandchildren, Kissie, Siri, Zachary, Jordan, and Connor; six great-grandchildren, Kason, Westyn, Berklee, Kyric, Remi, and Sawyer; brothers, Arthur, Steven, and Johnny Hicks; sister, Charlotte Saunooke; and many nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 15 at Rock Springs Church beginning at 6 p.m. Coss will remain at the church until the hour of service on Sunday, April 16 beginning at 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan and Keith Carson officiating. Burial will be in the Hicks Family Cemetery in Hicks Hollow. Pallbearers will be Mark, Steven, Johnny, Connor, Zachary, and Jordan. Honorary pallbearers will be Taryl and Aaron.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.