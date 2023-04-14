OBITUARY: Kasia Jade Bird Ubvtsuhv

Kasia Jade Bird Ubvtsuhv, age 23, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away at Solace Care Partners Hospice in Asheville, N.C., on Friday, March 31, 2023 after an extended illness.

She was born Jan. 21, 2000. Kasia graduated from Smoky Mountain High School in 2018. She enjoyed playing softball and loved music and singing.

Kasia is preceded in death by her foster mother and great aunt, Brenda Davis; maternal grandparents, Emerson Bird and Debbie Laws Burrell; paternal grandfather, Kermit “Dugan” Carroll; sister, Haze Ayen; and foster brother-in-law, JC King.

She is survived by her mother, April Dawn Bird; father, Beau Carroll; foster sister, Olivia Davis King; brother, Damon Ayen (Kayla); foster father, Tommy Davis (Joyce); paternal great-grandmother, Dee Smith; paternal grandmother, Jan Smith (Howard); uncles, Drew Burrell (Brooke) and Kyle Carroll; an aunt, Tonya Carroll (Bear); and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.