OBITUARY: Jessica Myraah McCoy

Jessica Myraah McCoy, age 29, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 8, 2023. She is the daughter of Sam and Tonya Crowe.

In addition to her parents, she is survived her children, Kyler Anthony Huskey, Kloe Lynn Huskey, and Paizleigh Ann McCoy; brother, Robert Washington Jr.; sisters, Kiera Toineeta and Aubrey Toineeta; biological mother, Veronica McCoy; grandparents, William and Jackie Washington; uncles, Ben Welch, Alvin Smith, and Roy Thomas; aunts, Rebecca (Craig) MacMichael, Ruth (Ricky) Griggs, Bonnie (Bobby) Maney, Donna (Mark) Mann, Nancy (Kenneth) Teague, Melinda Smith, Georganne (Tommy) Simmons, and Judy Washington.

Jessica is preceded in death by her biological father, Robert Washington Sr.; uncles, Fred Welch and Furman Smith; aunts, Tammy Raines and Connie Smith; grandmother, Jesse Welch; and grandpa, Frank Joseph McCoy.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. A formal funeral service will take place on Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m. with Mark Mann officiating. Burial will be in the Crowe Family Cemetery on Union Hill. Pallbearers will be Sam Crowe (Kyler Huskey), Robert Washington Jr. (Phineas, Wilson), Steven Brady, Malachi Taylor, Jared Wheatley, and Chuck Patterson.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.