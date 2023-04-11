OBITUARY: Lucille Walker Radford

Lucille Walker Radford, 101, of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Cherokee Indian Hospital. She was born on Dec. 31, 1921 in Swain County to the late William McKinley Walker and Amanda Catt Walker. She attended Bryson City Church of God.

Prior to moving to Cherokee, she attended Mooresville Church of God where she was a member and spent many years teaching children’s church. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and faithful servant of the Lord. Lucille enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert William Radford; sisters, Edna Long “Katie”, Inez Seay, Jessie Howard; brothers, George Walker, Jack Walker, and Gene Walker; and grandson, Jason W. Radford.

She is survived by her children, Bill Radford (Marcia) of Cherokee, Terry Radford (Paula) of Cleveland, Lindsay Radford (Judy) of Mooresville, Robin Radford (Donna) of Cherokee, Tiffany Tschudi (Ryan) of Missouri; sisters, Polly Markley, Maxine Lambert, and Alyne Dixon; and numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 at Bryson City Church of God with Rev. Marty Pressley and Rev. Donnie Wise officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 12 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryson City Church of God in Bryson City and on Sunday, April 16 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cavin Cook Funeral Home in Mooresville. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 17 at Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bryson City Church of God (Missions), 1027 Toot Hollow Road, Bryson City, NC 28713. In lieu of flowers please consider house plants or memorial donations.

Crisp Funeral Home, Bryson City and Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the Radford family.