COMMENTARY: Why I look up to the late Wilma Mankiller

By CHELSEA TAYLOR

WOLFTOWN COMMUNITY

If you aren’t on social media, you may not be aware that I look up to the late Wilma Mankiller, Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Mankiller was the first and only female to serve two terms as Principal Chief from 1987-91 and 1991-95. In 1983, prior to her service as Principal Chief, she was selected as a running mate for Deputy Chief by Ross O. Swimmer, Principal Chief who was running for his third consecutive term. Some people may be asking themselves why a male in leadership entrusted a female to lead the Cherokee Nation in any capacity.

Mankiller walked in the shoes of activism, social work, and community developer. Her first community development program as a grant writer was for the Bell Project out of Bell, Oklahoma that led to laying 16 miles of pipe for a shared water system all by the hands of community members who donated their time and labor. The Bell Project showcased Mankiller’s ability to empower community members to identify their problems and gain control of the challenges they faced. The Bell Waterline Project launched Mankiller’s political career by catching the attention of Chief Ross. I recommend that you watch the 2013 film, “The Cherokee Word for Water” if you are interested in seeing how the Bell community water project was brought to life.

While all the foundations of greatness were evolving for Mankiller I was just a little girl who never thought I’d serve as the Wolftown Rep for the Cherokee Central Schoolboard or that I would become the second female in the history of Wolftown/Big Y Tribal Council Rep. The admiration I have for the path trailblazed by Wilma P. Mankiller will always be a guide for me and generations to come. Thank you, Chief Swimmer, for believing in Mankiller’s attributes. One of my favorite quotes by Wilma Mankiller, is “I hope many of you will be people that question why things are and why we must do them the way we have always done them. I hope you will take some risks, exert some real leadership on issues, and if you will, dance along the edge of the roof as you continue for life.”

I appreciate the opportunity to write this commentary. I’ve not always been given the chance to share from my heart without hearing or seeing people be disrespectful to me in my own community. I encourage generations who don’t feel like they have a dog in the fight when it comes to the current culture of tribal leadership. We need wavemakers to trailblaze for positive change and will have the strength to navigate through the complacent ripples.