2023 Community-Wide Reading Challenge winners

by Apr 11, 2023COMMUNITY sgadugi0 comments

In recognition of National Reading Month (March), the Community Development Division of the EBCI Cooperative Extension Center hosted their Annual Community-Wide Reading Challenge March 1-31.   This event is a partnership with the community clubs and Cherokee Central Schools. Six communities participated and submitted a total of 30,024 minutes read. The winners of each community were entered in the community wide challenge. The top 12 winners received a cash prize and a book from Talking Leaves Bookstore written by a Native American author.

The following are the 2023 EBCI Community-Wide Reading Challenge Winners (name, minutes read, community):

K-2 Grade 

1 – Kiona French; 1,025; Yellowhill Community

2 – Kayden French, 960, Yellowhill Community

3 – Andi Raya, 705, Big Cove Community

3-5 Grade 

1 – Sebastian Coggins; 3,882; Big Y Community

2 – Grayson Mathis; 1,190; Big Y Community

3 – Tyran Parker, 535, Big Y Community

6-8 Grade    

1 – Zane Coggins; 3,930; Big Y Community

2 – Cynthia Saunooke; 1,289; Yellowhill Community

3 – Tay Larch, 409, Wolftown Community

9-12 Grade    

1 – Tyruss Thompson; 2,350; Painttown Community

2 – Katherine Armachain ; 1,245; Big Cove Community

3 – Kaiden Lambert, 989, Birdtown Community

For more information on this event and other programs hosted by the EBCI/NC Cooperative Extension Center, contact their office at (828) 359-6939.

  • EBCI Cooperative Extension Center release