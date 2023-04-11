2023 Community-Wide Reading Challenge winners

In recognition of National Reading Month (March), the Community Development Division of the EBCI Cooperative Extension Center hosted their Annual Community-Wide Reading Challenge March 1-31. This event is a partnership with the community clubs and Cherokee Central Schools. Six communities participated and submitted a total of 30,024 minutes read. The winners of each community were entered in the community wide challenge. The top 12 winners received a cash prize and a book from Talking Leaves Bookstore written by a Native American author.

The following are the 2023 EBCI Community-Wide Reading Challenge Winners (name, minutes read, community):

K-2 Grade

1 – Kiona French; 1,025; Yellowhill Community

2 – Kayden French, 960, Yellowhill Community

3 – Andi Raya, 705, Big Cove Community

3-5 Grade

1 – Sebastian Coggins; 3,882; Big Y Community

2 – Grayson Mathis; 1,190; Big Y Community

3 – Tyran Parker, 535, Big Y Community

6-8 Grade

1 – Zane Coggins; 3,930; Big Y Community

2 – Cynthia Saunooke; 1,289; Yellowhill Community

3 – Tay Larch, 409, Wolftown Community

9-12 Grade

1 – Tyruss Thompson; 2,350; Painttown Community

2 – Katherine Armachain ; 1,245; Big Cove Community

3 – Kaiden Lambert, 989, Birdtown Community

For more information on this event and other programs hosted by the EBCI/NC Cooperative Extension Center, contact their office at (828) 359-6939.