EDITORIAL: Federal Recognition Criteria and Requirements must be upheld

By the Cherokee One Feather Editorial Board

Sometimes, it seems like a scene out of “Groundhog Day”. For decades, the Robeson County-based state recognized tribe called the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has been seeking federal recognition – a move that has been opposed for decades by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Repeatedly, they’ve sought recognition through a Congressional route. And, repeatedly, they’ve failed. The merry-go-round that is the legislative effort by the Lumbee to be recognized needs to put to rest for good.

Another attempt is making its way through Congress now. The Lumbee Fairness Act (S.521 and H.R.1101) was introduced in the U.S. Senate on Feb. 16 by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and an identical bill was introduced in the U.S House of Representatives the following day by Congressman David Rouzer (R-N.C.) along with fellow Congress members Richard Hudson (R-N.C.), Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), Dan Bishop (R-N.C.), Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), Kathy Manning (D-N.C.), and Don Davis (D-N.C.).

Now, a North Carolina state legislator has introduced a state congressional bill calling for support for the proposed Lumbee Fairness Act currently going through the U.S. Congress. North Carolina State Representative Jarrod Lowery (R-District 47), a member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, introduced H.R.499 into the General Assembly recently.

The legislation states in part, “…the Lumbee Indians deserve to have full federal recognition of their status as an Indian tribe and that the benefits, privileges, and immunities that accompany such status should be accorded to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.”

The EBCI has staunchly opposed federal recognition for the Lumbee, and the tribe is now joined by 140 other tribal nations who feel the same way. Various tribal leaders voice their strong opinions on the subject in a video produced by the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma last fall.

Margo Gray, a citizen of the Osage Nation and chairwoman of the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, says in the video, “When I see groups that want to bypass that federal recognition process, I’m going to stand and protect those of us who are federally recognized tribes.”

Joe Bunch, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians principal chief, stated in the video, “We’re not against tribes becoming tribes. We’re against the non-use of the federal acknowledgement process.”

Two EBCI tribal leaders were featured in the video including Tribal Council Chairman Richard French and Yellowhill Rep. T.W. Saunooke. “It’s literally like they’re just trying to rob our people of our identity and our ancestrial lineage.”

Chairman French brought up a point that has been discussed for years. If the Lumbee are real, how did they escape the Indian Removal Act? Why is there no Lumbee Tribe of Oklahoma?

He notes in the video, “We have family, in nameless graves, from here to Oklahoma that died on the Trail of Tears that were forced to leave their homeland. Our people died on that trail. Where were you?”

Over the years, the Lumbee have claimed ties to various tribes including being named the Cherokees of Robeson County.

Oglala Sioux Tribal Councilman Bernardo Rodriguez Jr. states in the video, “They’re trying to form their own tribe by saying that they’re Native, but they can’t trace any lineage back to anybody Native…they’re borrowing the culture from other tribes in the area just to say they’re a part of something. You can’t borrow, steal, take to make something yours when it’s not.”

Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilman Joe Deere added, “They have no language. They have no identity – no culture to trace to; no blood quantum.”

The issue needs to be put to rest for good. Congressional session after Congressional session the Lumbees have a bill introduced and session after session it fails. It is time for the United States to say definitively and finally that all aspiring tribes must meet the criteria already in law.