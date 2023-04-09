OBITUARY: Eva Tooni Reed

Eva Tooni Reed, 79, of the Big Y Community of Cherokee, N.C., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her Family on Friday, April 7, 2023 following an extended illness.

She was the daughter of the late Larch Tooni and Agnes (George) Tooni of Cherokee and was the widow of Jonah Reed.

Although Eva didn’t graduate from school, she was able to use her skill as a basket maker of white oak and maple baskets to help raise a fine family.

Along with her husband and parents, Eva was preceded by brothers, Stan Tooni, Ike Tooni; sisters, Annie Driver, Rachel (Tooni) Reed and Dinah George; grandson, Wayne “Rusty” Wolfe; and son-in-law, Wayne Lamar Wolfe.

Eva is survived by daughters, Martha Wolfe and Agnes Reed; son, John Reed with wife Lou Ann; four grandsons, Trent “Diggy” Wolfe, Brandon Wolfe, Kealan Jumper, and Russell McKay; one great-grandson, Ty Ty Wolfe; foster sons, Watty Driver Jr. with wife Nancy and Charlie Jumper; special nieces, Teresa Reed and Dianna Brady. Along with family, Eva will be missed by her Faithful little dog – Bubblegum.

Eva will be taken to the Acquoni Baptist Church on Monday, April 10 for a 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. family receiving immediately followed by a formal funeral officiated by Pastor Scott Chekelelee at 2 p.m. A burial will follow services in the Reed Family Cemetery along Blue Wing Church Rd. in the Big Y Community with pall bearers being among Trent Wolfe, Brandon Wolfe, Charlie Jumper, Edward Sherrill, Russell McKay, and Kealan Jumper with a honorary pall bearer, Josiah Sherrill.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family in the loss of Eva.