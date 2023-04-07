Tribal member appointed to head University of Miami Supreme Court

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

Dallas J. Bennett, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), has been appointed to the top position in the University of Miami (UM) Student Government Supreme Court. A junior majoring in history with a minor in political science, he has been appointed as the university’s Student Government Supreme Court Chief Justice – a position never before held by an EBCI tribal member.

Following an application and interview process, Bennett was selected for the position. “My reaction when I received the news of my appointment was one of external calmness but internal excitement and celebration. My three years of dedication to the Judicial Branch had been noticed and my qualifications had won me the position. Chief Justice had been a goal of mine since being appointed as an Associate Justice in the Fall of 2020, and at that very moment, it seemed as though my career in Student Government at UM had come full circle, as all three branches voiced their support and advocated for my appointment.”

Bennett said representing his Tribe and being the first Eastern Band Cherokee student to hold this position is a great honor for him. “The EBCI has done so much for me, and getting to represent our Tribe as the first EBCI member to be Chief Justice here at UM is just a small way of giving back to our people and proving that members of the Eastern Band can thrive anywhere and that even in the 21st century, the Eastern Band and its members are still making history both at home and across the country.”

He is looking forward to his new role. “As Chief Justice, I will be responsible for calling and presiding over Court Meetings; attending weekly Senate meetings as the Parliamentarian; ensuring that their meetings are running smoothly and answering any procedural questions from the legislative body; interpreting the rules of Court procedure as detailed in the Student Government Statutes; serving as the spokesperson for the Court to groups outside of Student Government; attending Student Government Executive Committee meetings; and receiving and reviewing requests for hearings and determining, with input from members of the Court, whether to hear a case or not.”

Bennett has fond memories of his time as Associate Chief Justice and looks back at it as a wonderful time full of valuable experiences. “That position has allowed me to work closely with my counterparts in the Executive and Legislative branches of Student Government. As Associate Chief Justice, I presided over the Elections Trial Court Division of the Supreme Court for the 2022-23 Academic Year. I also served as the Judicial Delegate for the Senate Policy and Finance Committee.”

He added, “In the absence of the Chief Justice, I was also able to be the Acting Parliamentarian in the Senate on more than one occasion. This position and its duties allowed me to see what the role of Chief Justice would look like and allowed me to prove myself as a worthy candidate to the incoming Presidential Administration and the Senate who would eventually confirm my appointment.”

Once he finishes his undergraduate work at UM, Bennett has his sites set on attending law school. “My ultimate goal is to return home and give back to my Tribe, and eventually I want to get involved in tribal government working my way up to the office of Principal Chief.”

When asked what advice he would give to younger students thinking of following in his footsteps, Bennett noted, “Your life and accomplishments will be great if you keep your mind right. Stay dedicated and motivated, and the successes you seek in this life will come to you. Be strong and represent our Tribe honorably.”