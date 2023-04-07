Gadugi Pottery Exhibit Reception planned

On April 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., join students from the Museum of the Cherokee Indian (MCI)’s Community Learning pottery class, led by Tara McCoy (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), for a reception celebrating “Gadugi Pottery Exhibit,” on view at MCI from April 14 to May 12. The exhibition highlights works made using ancestral methods and includes effigy pots, pieces incorporating Cherokee syllabary, and pottery inspired by Cherokee legends.

In addition to the hands-on learning experience during the three-month workshop, students had the opportunity to see historic pottery up close during a tour of Western Carolina University’s collections, during which they viewed pottery shards from Tali Tsisgwayahi, or “Two Sparrows Town,” the first Cherokee town of the Tuckaseigee River valley.

Now in its second year, MCI’s Community Learning pottery workshop is open to beginners and experienced potters alike. Created to increase and improve pottery making in the community, the workshop was offered to enrolled citizens of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aged 16 and up at no charge. To learn more about Community Learning opportunities at the Museum, please visit mci.org/learn/community-learning.

Featured artists:

Bonnie Claxton (Chickasaw Nation)

Nancy Pheasant (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Trey Adcock (Cherokee Nation)

Toby McCoy (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Dreyton Long (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Roxanne Teesateskie (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Caleb Hickman (Cherokee Nation)

Madeline Welch (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)