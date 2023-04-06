Native American Issues Subcommittee meets in Cherokee

By JONAH LOSSIAH

One Feather Reporter

CHEROKEE, N.C. – This week, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western Division of North Carolina hosted the annual meeting of the Native American Issues Subcommittee (NAIS) in Cherokee.

NAIS is one of the United States Attorney General’s Advisory committees. The Chair of NAIS is U.S. Attorney Dena King. She held a press conference with Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed to discuss the importance of holding this meeting. The committee met at The Cherokee convention center at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort from Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6.

“During our NAIS meeting this week we will hold multiple panel discussions with experts on Indian Country matters on the topics of crime deterrence and intervention, criminal, legal, and legislative updates, missing or murdered indigenous people, drug enforcement and substance use disorder prevention efforts, reentry courts, assistance in provision of services to victims of crime, outreach efforts and programs related to community safety, and public health and wellness, among others”, said King at the press conference.

King said that a primary focus of hers is to build strong relationships with tribal nations, especially with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

“When I first became U.S. Attorney, one of the first calls I made was to Chief Sneed. I wanted to introduce myself to him and let him know I was looking forward to meeting with him and to working with him to explore ways we could partner together to promote public safety in Indian Country. Right from the start, Chief Sneed has welcomed my partnership. He has continued to engage with me and my office to strengthen our relationship and advance our shared goals,” said King

Chief Sneed offered his own insight on their working relationship.

“In order for the relationship between tribal nations and the federal government to flourish, we must have open and meaningful dialogue. I applaud U.S. Attorney King for her leadership in initiating the conversation. I look forward to the positive outcomes that occur when we collaborate to meet the needs of our Tribe and all of Indian Country,” said Chief Sneed.

King said that it is important for her and her office to understand the intricacies of working with the Tribe. She wants to understand the specific issues and ideologies of Cherokee, and she said she has made a habit of visiting the Boundary.

“Chief Sneed and I collaborate and talk together. I think part of the problem has always been when you are in a position such as myself, U.S. Attorney, but you’re never engaged in the community in which you serve…it’s important for me to come to the community. To meet with members of the community, so that I can hear directly from members of the community. To include young people about what their cares, concerns, and issues are. I can then better serve as a liaison for the Department.”

Part of these efforts mean incorporating conversations with the youth of Cherokee. King said that the NAIS will be meeting with the Cherokee High School Student Council during this visit as a way to hear those voices.

Chief Sneed said that the efforts King makes don’t go unnoticed, and that meetings like this one are part of building a stronger working relationship at a bigger scale as well.

“It’s no big secret that one of the biggest issues between the federal government and tribal nations is trust.. how we create that is through relationships and building trust between individuals who are in leadership positions with agencies. I think that’s where it starts here, at the ground level,” said Chief Sneed.

The pair also addressed some of the issues they were most interested in discussing during the week’s meetings. Chief Sneed directed attention to the 2022 Supreme Court case Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta, which has been a major concern of his over the last year.

“One of the things that’s an area of concern really across Indian Country given the Supreme Court Castro-Huerta case that was decided, there are still many unknowns on that. Essentially the ruling said that the state now has concurrent jurisdiction, along with the Federal government, with crimes committed by non-Indians against Indians on Indian land. It’s unique, because for most Americans, trying to comprehend that there’s a government that doesn’t have the ability to prosecute an individual when they commit a crime against one of its citizens, it’s hard for them to fathom,” said Chief Sneed.

King said this meeting was a perfect opportunity to update folks on this case and many other concerns Indian Country.

“Because that is such a great concern, that is actually one of the panel discussions we plan on having this week with the greater NAIS. Fortunately to date, so far here specifically in Cherokee, there have not been any issues with the state coming and trying to exert control over any case,” said King.

The NAIS is the longest standing subcommittee to the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and it meets annually. King is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina and is based out of Charlotte. More information on her and this subcommittee can be found at justice.gov.