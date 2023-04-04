OBITUARY: Ammons Perry “Whagoo” Tramper

Ammons Perry “Whagoo” Tramper, 59, of 1011 Old Soco Rd. in Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Ammons was the son of the late Henry LeRoy Tramper and Annie Ruth (Armachain) Tramper.

He was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church on Soco and was a self-employed craftsman and entertainer and delighted people from far and wide. He was the loving husband to Thelma Kay Bird of the home for more than 38 years. Ammons is survived by his children, Dustin Tramper (wife Mari) of Cherokee, Auston Tramper of the home, Steven Bird of the home, and Roberta Bird of Cherokee; brothers, Robert Lee Tramper and Daniel Curt Tramper (wife Teresa) of Cherokee; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who were listed as follows: When thinking of the grandchildren Ammons was known as “Dad” to Shaudell, Chayton, Mikhail, and Robert, and was known as grandpa to Haileigh, Draedon, Chanttin, Annie, Jayden, Dustin Jr., Nyla, and John; and great-grandpa to Lonnie and Aviana. Also surviving are special nephews, Star Pheasant and Dewy Bird.

Ammons was preceded in death by brother, Henry James Tramper; sisters, Witchie Ann Tramper, Nellie Marie Driver, and Linda Kay Tramper; nieces, Bobbie Lynn Driver, Rose Ann Driver; nephews, Robert Travis Bird and Henry James Driver.

Whagoo will be taken to the Macedonia Baptist Church on Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m. for the general public and will remain till 10 p.m. A funeral will follow the next day on Wednesday, April 5 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Harley Maney officiating. An immediate burial will follow in the Bird-Tramper Cemetery at 1011 Old Soco Rd. with pall bearers being Chanttin Travis Tramper, Kikhail Hernandez, Chayton Hernandez, Thomas “Star” Pheasant, and Kenneth “Dewy” Tramper.

Long House Funeral Home assisted in the final arrangements.