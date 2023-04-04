Deceased members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (Oct. 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023)

This is a list of deceased members of the tribe whose estate is entitled to a pro rata share of the deceased members per capita distribution of net gaming revenues for the period Oct. 1, 2022 – March 31, 2023, pursuant to Section 16C-5 of the Cherokee Code.

This section does not apply to deceased minors. Distribution to the estate of a deceased member may be made only to the authorized, or court appointed, fiduciary, affiant, executor, or administrator of the estate. These documents must be received within one year of the date of death. Please mail to the Tribal Enrollment Office, PO Box 2069 Cherokee, NC 28719.

Each person is shown with their date of death, full name and executor(s):

10/7/22 Shira Denise McCoy Executor Draven McCoy

10/9/22 Virginia Lee Saunooke Executor Gerena Parker

10/10/22 Albert Wesley Driver, Sr. Executor Pauline E. Driver

10/12/22 Harold Cecil Rogers Executor Alicia Russell Rogers

10/15/22 Timothy Raymond Wolfe Executors Jacob Wolfe and Trisha Mylet

10/16/22 Jon Tanoli Jessan George

10/21/22 Regina Watty Executor Brandy Watty

10/24/22 Davis Welch Executor Jamie Welch

10/30/22 Richard Lee Smith

11/5/22 Allen Edward Reed Executor Anita Reed

11/8/22 Melissa Ann Maney

11/8/22 Christopher David Smith

11/9/22 Max Wayland Monteith, Jr.

11/11/22 Kobe Gavin Toineeta Executor Robert O. Saunooke

11/18/22 Sammie Wayne Owle

11/22/22 Sandra Darlene Reagan

11/23/22 Catherine Brown Executor Israel Weeks

11/24/22 Melinna Pearl Bennett

11/25/22 Daniel Wayman Rattler Executor Helen Rattler Jackson

11/25/22 Luke James McFalls

11/28/22 Betty Lou Gilman Executor Michael J. Heaton

11/29/22 Garfield Junior Axe-Long Executors James E. Long and Timothy E. Long

12/4/22 Merle Harold Byrd

12/6/22 Michael Ray Driver, Sr.

12/9/22 Frederick Scott Lambert Executor Teresa Williamson

12/12/22 David Donovan Braun

12/12/22 Annabelle Valdez Executor Dawnena Taylor

12/15/22 Debra Louise Ramirez Executor Rafael Cruz Ramirez

12/16/22 Mary Alta Powell

12/17/22 Gertrude Olene Fann

12/17/22 Walter Keith Thompson Executors Caroline T. Hyatt and Jennifer Thompson

12/18/22 Marguerite Karen Owl Executor Kimber Jenkins

12/23/22 Billie Jean Ledford Executor Susan Nadine Lossiah

12/24/22 Toby Alexander Crowe Executor Eric Crowe

12/27/22 Kyle Jacob Smith

12/31/22 Troy James Crowe Executor Melissa Crowe

1/3/23 Tommy McMillan

1/3/23 John Adam Squirrel Executor Yahnie Squirrell

1/5/23 Bryan Glenn Godwin

1/5/23 Mary Kathryn Grauman

1/7/23 Mark Phillips Parker

1/8/23 Mia Faye Lambert Executor James Henry Lambert

1/11/23 Oliver Otter, Jr.

1/12/23 Andreanne Rose Catt

1/13/23 Nevada Serenity Russell

1/15/23 Adriana Nicole Garcilita

1/16/23 Edward Charles Bernhisel, Jr.

1/18/23 Alan Chekelelee

1/19/23 Michelle Lavonne Rodriguez

1/21/23 Sarah Rosalie Lewis

1/24/23 Gabriel Dillon Chekelelee

1/26/23 Richard Allen Lossiah

1/27/23 Frank Welch

1/29/23 David Joseph DuPree

1/31/23 Phillip Owle, Jr.

2/5/23 Henry Robert Youngdeer

2/6/23 Linda Carol Crowe Executor Sutaga Standingdeer

2/6/23 Lance John Lossiah

2/13/23 Aniyah Christine Sampson

2/13/23 Roberta Rice

2/21/23 William Decatur Davis, Jr.

2/23/23 Freda Charlene Maya

2/25/23 Johnson Howard Arch

2/26/23 Donald Franklin Alexander

3/1/23 John Charles Sherrill

3/3/23 Deborah Dee Walkingstick

3/10/23 Shane Louis Walkingstick

3/11/23 Lloyd Carl Owle

3/12/23 William Dwight Beck

3/15/23 Adrian Allan Arch

3/16/23 Sherry Lynn Crowe

3/18/23 William Allen Bird

3/19/23 Everett Frank Legassey

3/27/23 Henry David Welch

3/27/23 Frances Elizabeth Sequoyah

3/29/23 Walter Lawrence Rattler

3/29/23 Damian Bryce Xavier Catolster