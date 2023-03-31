OBITUARY: Melinna Pearl Bennett (Owle)

Melinna Pearl Bennett (Owle), of Lumberton Township, N.J., passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at Virtua Hospital in Mt. Holly, N.J. at the age of 50. She was born in Trenton, N.J. and had been a longtime resident of Mt. Holly before moving to Lumberton.

Melinna was a 1990 graduate of BCIT in Westampton, N.J. She enjoyed cooking, being at the beach, taking her nieces fishing, running in her earlier years and spending time with family and

friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frederick and Diane Owle. Melinna is survived by her husband of 10 years, Glenn Bennett Sr; her children, Chauncey and Chauna Brown; her step-children, Glenn, Gary, Geoffrey, Gianea Bennett; and her siblings, Melissa Owle, Frederick Owle, Nino Lebron

(Jenise) and Taniesha Lebron. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Diane, Isabella, Jasmin, Justina, Jayla, Joscelyn, David, Aja, Jazzy, and Jamir.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Lee Funeral Home in Mt. Holly, N.J.

Arrangements were made with Ed Kaelin III at the Lee Funeral Home, Mt. Holly.