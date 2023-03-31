OBITUARY: Damian Bryce-Xavier Catolster

Damian Bryce-Xavier Catolster, age 21, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra “Curly” Smith; sisters, Miranda Smith, Caedance Smith, and Haley Catolster; brothers, Christian Smith, Makenzie Rattler, Gizmo, Dominick Catolster, and Lucas Catolster; niece, Clarice Smith; nephew, Abbott Owle; family, Angela Hernandez, Jessie Hernandez, Eeyannah Catolster, Marsha Fowler, Francis Smith, Deborah Smith, Janice Wilnoty, Ashford Smith, Brianna Smith, Haley Cooper, Thomas Wilnoty, and Ashley Smith; grandmothers, Malinda Mahan and Martha Catolster; Nicholas Worden, Jessica Warden, Grayson Currie; friends, Marcus Owle, Paulo Sadongi, and Danny Sharp.

Damian is preceded in death by his father, Bryson “Junebug” Eugene Catolster; sister, Alissa Smith; grandpa, Vaughn Smith; and uncle, Frank Fowler.

With respect, the family has requested a Private Family Service.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.