OBITUARY: Millie Emryn Adkins

Infant Millie Emryn Adkins, passed away, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva N.C. Millie enjoyed her snuggles with mommy and daddy and loved her bubba’s kisses.

She was the Infant daughter of Bryan and Britnee Adkins and the granddaughter of James and Stephanie Gibson of Bryson City and Keterri and Dean Bradley of Cherokee, Sherry Sawyer of Florida, David Adkins of Florida, and Terry and Diane Bailey of Bryson City. She was the great-granddaughter of Shirde and Joyce Adkins, Clarence and Libby Wiggins, Leonard and Susan Winchester, the late Barbara Ammons, the late Mildred Calhoun, the late Hershel Scott, and the great great-granddaughter of the late Erma Chekelelee Ammons. She is also survived by her sister Abagail Adkins, and brothers Wyatt Caley and Benniah Adkins.

Services will be held at Chapel of Crisp Funeral Home on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm. with the Rev. Ernie Stiles officiating. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Burial will Follow in the Galbraith Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.