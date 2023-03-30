OBITUARY: Frances Elizabeth Sequoyah

Frances Elizabeth Sequoyah, age 64, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Tsali Care Center, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her daughters, Candice Driver (Lopper) and Lisa Ledford (Allen), both of Cherokee, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Kieran Sequoyah, Dorian Martens (Kaniah Jackson), Mya Sequoyah, Drallen “Boon” Ledford, Wilbur Sequoyah, Lula Sequoyah, and Julyssa “Juicy” Sequoyah; one great-grandchild, Onyx Martens; sisters, Cindi Ayers (Paul), Reva Sequoyah, and Sammi Sequoyah; brother-in-law, Randy Lossiah; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Also surviving are her Grandpups, Clipper, Dot, and Jackson.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Mathis; parents, Wilbur and Lula Sequoyah; brothers, Lewis” Beaver” Sequoyah and Charlie Sequoyah; sisters, Sharon Moore and Carol Standingdeer; niece, Kori Penland. Josie Matis, Letha Troup, Lucie Mathis, and Lafayette Troup.

Frances was a loving Mother and Grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching Braves Athletics, going to church, and watching the Golden State Warriors and Pittsburg Steelers. She enjoyed spending time on her porch. She was always willing to help out anyone any way she could. She had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed laughing and joking around. To know her was a blessing. Frances cared for everyone and had the biggest heart. She was loved very much and will be missed.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30 at Straight Fork Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Frances will remain at the church until the hour of service on Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. with Harley Maney Jr. officiating. Burial will be in the Sequoyah Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.