OBITUARY: Adrian A. Arch

by Mar 30, 2023OBITUARIES0 comments

Adrian A. Arch, age 67, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after an extended illness.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Arch; father, Johnson “Sonny” Arch; sister, Rosalyn A. Welch; brothers, Edward and Johny Arch; paternal grandparents, Johnson and Ella Long Arch; maternal grandmother, Cindy Reed Taylor; and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his mother, Helen E. Arch; sister, Patricia A. Owle; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.