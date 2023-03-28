MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK: Cherokee hosts five-school meet

One Feather Staff Report
CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a five-school meet on the afternoon of Monday, March 27. Following are the results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CMS finishers:
Boys Events
Boys Team Scores
1 – Murphy Middle 113.5
2 – Robbinsville Middle 94
3 – Cherokee Middle 86.5
4 – Martins Creek Middle 1
100M Dash
1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 12.13
2 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville, 12.32
3 – Mason Ray, Murphy, 12.97
5 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 13.47
12 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 15.19
13 – Brayon Tucker, Cherokee, 15.21
14 – William Welch, Cherokee, 15.50
200M Dash
1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 24.99
2 – Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 25.78
3 – David Rochester, Murphy, 26.59
400M Dash
1 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville, 55.78
2 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville, 59.45
3 – Jason Solles, Robbinsville, 1:00.41
10 – Aiden Larch, Cherokee, 1:10.61
12 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 1:19.60
800M Run
1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 2:18.01
2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 2:24.18
3 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 2:35.02
10 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 2:58.22
11 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 3:00.95
1600M Run
1 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 5:11.50
2 – Grayson Hall, Murphy, 5:59.46
3 – Braden Edwards, Murphy, 6:06.42
4 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 6:32.57
100M Hurdles
1 – Elijah Lambert, Robbinsville, 18.99
2 – Luke Green, Robbinsville, 20.16
3 – Connor Arrowood, Murphy, 20.35
5 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 21.20
4x100M Relay
1 – Murphy A, 52.66
2 – Murphy B. 56.87
3 – Cherokee A, 57.39
4 – Cherokee B, 59.43
4x200M Relay
1 – Murphy A, 1:45.37
2 – Robbinsville 1:49.84
3 – Cherokee, 1:58.97
4x400M Relay
1 – Robbinsville A, 4:12.21
2 – Murphy A, 4:33.80
3 – Robbinsville B, 4:44.49
4x800M Relay
1 – Cherokee A, 10:23.41
2 – Murphy A, 10:37.47
3 – Murphy B, 12:05.44
High Jump
1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 5-0
2 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 4-8
3 – Grayson Hall, Murphy, 4-8
4 (tie) – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 4-4
Long Jump
1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 16-6
2 – Aayden Williams, Murphy, 15-6.50
3 – Lakota Breazeale, Murphy, 13-1
6 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 11-10.7
8 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 11-7
9 – William Welch, Cherokee, 9-1.25
Triple Jump
1 – Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 65-5.25
2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 34-8.50
3 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville, 29-9.50
Shot Put
1 – Christian Grant, Cherokee, 39-9
2 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 38-8.75
3 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 36-5.75
5 – Reginold Hyatt, Cherokee, 31-10
Discus Throw
1 – Christian Grant, Cherokee, 110-0
2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 81-3
3 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 79-5
7 – Reginold Hyatt, Cherokee, 72-9
Girls Events
Girls Team Scores
1 – Murphy Middle 112
2 – Robbinsville Middle 98
3 – Cherokee Middle 81
4 – Nantahala 1
100M Dash
1 – Chloe Adams, Robbinsville, 13.14
2 – Cassidy Sudderth, Robbinsville, 13.43
3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13.97
4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14.47
6 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 14.91
7 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 15.06
8 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 15.12
200M Dash
1 – Cassidy Sudderth, Robbinsille, 28.26
2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 28.75
3 – Sydney Adams, Robbinsville, 29.91
6 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 33.18
8 – Keysa Ann Collins, Cherokee, 35.93
9 – Khloe Cucumber, Cherokee, 38.05
400M Dash
1 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 1:03.22
2 – Rylee Tabor, Murphy, 1:11.02
3 – Ella McGuire, Robbinsville, 1:12.39
4 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 1:14.01
5 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 1:14.49
8 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 1:23.12
800M Run
1 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 2:54.96
2 – Kenzly White, Murphy, 3:00.95
3 – Keirstyn Westmoreland, Murphy, 3:01.37
4 – Jamee McMillan, Cherokee, 3:04.78
8 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 3:17.79
16 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 3:45.69
1600M Run
1 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 6:03.75
2 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 6:30.17
3 – Keirstyn Westmoreland, Murphy, 6:41.23
7 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 8:50.65
100M Hurdles
1 – Saddie Wornwell, Murphy, 19.59
2 – Chasity Jones, Robbinsville, 19.91
3 – Novie Dutcher, Robbinsville, 20.57
6 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 23.21
7 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 23.26
4x100M Relay
1 – Robbinsville A, 55.35
2 – Murphy A, 1:00.11
3 – Cherokee A, 1:02.57
4 – Cherokee B, 1:04.74
4x200M Relay
1 – Cherokee A, 2:01.43
2 – Robbinsville A, 2:01.70
3 – Murphy A, 2:04.89
4x400M Relay
1 – Cherokee A, 4:46.08
2 – Robbinsville A, 4:50.52
3 – Murphy A, 4:51.77
4x800M Relay
1 – Cheorkee A, 11:02.71
2 – Murphy A, 11:27.93
3 – Murphy B, 13.42.44
High Jump
1 – Jamee McMillan, Cherokee, 4-0
2 – Novie Dutcher, Robbinsville, 4-0
Long Jump
1 – Chloe Adams, Robbinsville, 14-9.75
2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13-4
3 – Mykayla McGuire, Robbinsville, 13-3.25
5 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 10-11
6 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 10-8.50
7 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 10-6
9 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 9-2.50
Triple Jump
1 – Mykayla McGuire, Robbinsville, 26-8.50
2 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 26-3.50
3 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 25-4
4 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 25-3
Shot Put
1 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 29-10
2 – Abree Teesateskie, Robbinsville, 27-4
3 – Piper Dalton, Murphy, 26-7
4 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 25-0.50
6 – Brianne Teesateskie, Cherokee, 23-8
7 – Laylah Thompson, Cherokee, 23-6
9 – Hailey Winchester, Cherokee, 18-10
Discus Throw
1 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 85-3
2 – Amelia Joyner, Murphy, 67-5
3 – Abree Teesateskie, Robbinsville, 65-4
7 – Brianne Teesateskie, Cherokee, 58-7
8 – Ava Walkingstick, Cherokee, 55-5