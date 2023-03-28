MIDDLE SCHOOL TRACK: Cherokee hosts five-school meet

One Feather Staff Report

CHEROKEE, N.C. – The Cherokee Middle School (CMS) track and field team hosted a five-school meet on the afternoon of Monday, March 27. Following are the results, per nc.milesplit, showing the top three finishers in each event plus all CMS finishers:

Boys Events

Boys Team Scores

1 – Murphy Middle 113.5

2 – Robbinsville Middle 94

3 – Cherokee Middle 86.5

4 – Martins Creek Middle 1

100M Dash

1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 12.13

2 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville, 12.32

3 – Mason Ray, Murphy, 12.97

5 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 13.47

12 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 15.19

13 – Brayon Tucker, Cherokee, 15.21

14 – William Welch, Cherokee, 15.50

200M Dash

1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 24.99

2 – Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 25.78

3 – David Rochester, Murphy, 26.59

400M Dash

1 – Austin Bohn, Robbinsville, 55.78

2 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville, 59.45

3 – Jason Solles, Robbinsville, 1:00.41

10 – Aiden Larch, Cherokee, 1:10.61

12 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 1:19.60

800M Run

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 2:18.01

2 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 2:24.18

3 – Kaden Stephens, Cherokee, 2:35.02

10 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 2:58.22

11 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 3:00.95

1600M Run

1 – Xamuel Wachacha, Robbinsville, 5:11.50

2 – Grayson Hall, Murphy, 5:59.46

3 – Braden Edwards, Murphy, 6:06.42

4 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 6:32.57

100M Hurdles

1 – Elijah Lambert, Robbinsville, 18.99

2 – Luke Green, Robbinsville, 20.16

3 – Connor Arrowood, Murphy, 20.35

5 – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 21.20

4x100M Relay

1 – Murphy A, 52.66

2 – Murphy B. 56.87

3 – Cherokee A, 57.39

4 – Cherokee B, 59.43

4x200M Relay

1 – Murphy A, 1:45.37

2 – Robbinsville 1:49.84

3 – Cherokee, 1:58.97

4x400M Relay

1 – Robbinsville A, 4:12.21

2 – Murphy A, 4:33.80

3 – Robbinsville B, 4:44.49

4x800M Relay

1 – Cherokee A, 10:23.41

2 – Murphy A, 10:37.47

3 – Murphy B, 12:05.44

High Jump

1 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 5-0

2 – Mack Burgess, Cherokee, 4-8

3 – Grayson Hall, Murphy, 4-8

4 (tie) – Kimo Sokol, Cherokee, 4-4

Long Jump

1 – Cameron Clem, Murphy, 16-6

2 – Aayden Williams, Murphy, 15-6.50

3 – Lakota Breazeale, Murphy, 13-1

6 – Utsela Saunooke, Cherokee, 11-10.7

8 – Levi Oocumma, Cherokee, 11-7

9 – William Welch, Cherokee, 9-1.25

Triple Jump

1 – Colton McCoy, Robbinsville, 65-5.25

2 – Ogana Swimmer, Cherokee, 34-8.50

3 – Braydon Lane, Robbinsville, 29-9.50

Shot Put

1 – Christian Grant, Cherokee, 39-9

2 – Zaynon Taylor, Cherokee, 38-8.75

3 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 36-5.75

5 – Reginold Hyatt, Cherokee, 31-10

Discus Throw

1 – Christian Grant, Cherokee, 110-0

2 – Trenton Cook, Murphy, 81-3

3 – Johnny Long, Cherokee, 79-5

7 – Reginold Hyatt, Cherokee, 72-9

Girls Events

Girls Team Scores

1 – Murphy Middle 112

2 – Robbinsville Middle 98

3 – Cherokee Middle 81

4 – Nantahala 1

100M Dash

1 – Chloe Adams, Robbinsville, 13.14

2 – Cassidy Sudderth, Robbinsville, 13.43

3 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13.97

4 – Lilly Lossiah, Cherokee, 14.47

6 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 14.91

7 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 15.06

8 – Austin Fourkiller-Raby, Cherokee, 15.12

200M Dash

1 – Cassidy Sudderth, Robbinsille, 28.26

2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 28.75

3 – Sydney Adams, Robbinsville, 29.91

6 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 33.18

8 – Keysa Ann Collins, Cherokee, 35.93

9 – Khloe Cucumber, Cherokee, 38.05

400M Dash

1 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 1:03.22

2 – Rylee Tabor, Murphy, 1:11.02

3 – Ella McGuire, Robbinsville, 1:12.39

4 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 1:14.01

5 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 1:14.49

8 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 1:23.12

800M Run

1 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 2:54.96

2 – Kenzly White, Murphy, 3:00.95

3 – Keirstyn Westmoreland, Murphy, 3:01.37

4 – Jamee McMillan, Cherokee, 3:04.78

8 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 3:17.79

16 – Viola Williams, Cherokee, 3:45.69

1600M Run

1 – Kennedy White, Murphy, 6:03.75

2 – Livia Crowe, Cherokee, 6:30.17

3 – Keirstyn Westmoreland, Murphy, 6:41.23

7 – Maya Lossiah, Cherokee, 8:50.65

100M Hurdles

1 – Saddie Wornwell, Murphy, 19.59

2 – Chasity Jones, Robbinsville, 19.91

3 – Novie Dutcher, Robbinsville, 20.57

6 – Eloise Frady, Cherokee, 23.21

7 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 23.26

4x100M Relay

1 – Robbinsville A, 55.35

2 – Murphy A, 1:00.11

3 – Cherokee A, 1:02.57

4 – Cherokee B, 1:04.74

4x200M Relay

1 – Cherokee A, 2:01.43

2 – Robbinsville A, 2:01.70

3 – Murphy A, 2:04.89

4x400M Relay

1 – Cherokee A, 4:46.08

2 – Robbinsville A, 4:50.52

3 – Murphy A, 4:51.77

4x800M Relay

1 – Cheorkee A, 11:02.71

2 – Murphy A, 11:27.93

3 – Murphy B, 13.42.44

High Jump

1 – Jamee McMillan, Cherokee, 4-0

2 – Novie Dutcher, Robbinsville, 4-0

Long Jump

1 – Chloe Adams, Robbinsville, 14-9.75

2 – Halie Hill, Murphy, 13-4

3 – Mykayla McGuire, Robbinsville, 13-3.25

5 – Nyra Reed, Cherokee, 10-11

6 – Morgan Hernandez, Cherokee, 10-8.50

7 – Cambry Stamper, Cherokee, 10-6

9 – Kennedy Moore, Cherokee, 9-2.50

Triple Jump

1 – Mykayla McGuire, Robbinsville, 26-8.50

2 – Nazari Bell, Cherokee, 26-3.50

3 – Taytem Saunooke, Cherokee, 25-4

4 – Deanna Long, Cherokee, 25-3

Shot Put

1 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 29-10

2 – Abree Teesateskie, Robbinsville, 27-4

3 – Piper Dalton, Murphy, 26-7

4 – Chloe Cooper, Cherokee, 25-0.50

6 – Brianne Teesateskie, Cherokee, 23-8

7 – Laylah Thompson, Cherokee, 23-6

9 – Hailey Winchester, Cherokee, 18-10

Discus Throw

1 – Josclyn Stamper, Cherokee, 85-3

2 – Amelia Joyner, Murphy, 67-5

3 – Abree Teesateskie, Robbinsville, 65-4

7 – Brianne Teesateskie, Cherokee, 58-7

8 – Ava Walkingstick, Cherokee, 55-5