As an enrolled member that travels to Cherokee for the fishing tournament, is there anything else that we, as a Tribe, can do more during the events? I know that the anglers are tired, and I know that some travel with families.  The event would typically end an hour after sunset, and there is nothing going on around that time around the communities. Is there nothing we can come up with that can give families something to do or experience?

Thanks for listening.

Alva Crowe II

Black Mountain, N.C.