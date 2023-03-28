2023 Cherokee Opening Day Fish Tournament attracts almost 1,600 anglers

Anglers came out in droves on the weekend of March 25-26 for the annual $20,000 Cherokee Opening Day Tagged Fish Tournament in Cherokee, N.C. Over the course of two days, the EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Department distributed at total of $12,125 in cash prizes to 114 anglers who turned in fish tags. Registration for this year’s tournament topped 1,590, just shy of the 2019 record of 1,666.

EBCI Fisheries & Wildlife Dept. officials noted, “We would like to congratulate all our winners and thank everyone who joined us at this year’s event. A special thank you to the Tribal Hatchery staff for their arduous work and dedication in stocking our rivers and streams. A warm thank you to all the fish permit vendors – outstanding job! And, a great big thank you to the EBCI Natural Resources Enforcement officers who worked our rivers and streams. We certainly could not provide this service to our anglers without you.”

In all, 271 tagged fish were stocked, and 114 anglers turned in a total of 152 tags for a total cash payout of $12,125. Jakob Absher, of Cedar Bluff, Va., took home the top prize of $5,000. Other anglers winning big prizes included: Justin Gannt, of Kings Mountain, N.C., won $1,000; Kyle Dubois, of Reidsville, N.C., won $1,000; David Shelton, of Greenville, Tenn., won $500; Richard Hoffart, of Fairview, N.C., won $500; Anthony Hopper, of Newton, N.C., won $100; and Thomas Brown, of Old Fort, N.C., won $100. 12 anglers won $50 prizes and 133 anglers won $25 prizes.

The next $10,000 tagged fish tournament is scheduled for the weekend of May 27-28 with prizes ranging from $25 to $1,000.