Order of the Long Leaf Pine awarded posthumously to Lambert Wilson

SYLVA, N.C. – On Friday, March 10, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented posthumously in honor of Lambert Wilson to his longtime partner, Jenny Holland. This award is North Carolina’s highest civilian award, given to those who have made notable contributions to their community.

Wilson worked as an educator in Swain County for 31 years, serving as a teacher and principal, and eventually holding a seat on that county’s Board of Education for over a decade.

He also served for 13 years on the SCC Board of Trustees, the last three as Chair, and served as co-chair for the SCC Foundation’s annual gala, which is instrumental in securing scholarship funding that will benefit generations of future students.

“So many people, myself included, describe Mr. Wilson as being one of the most generous men they’ve ever known,” said Dr. Don Tomas, SCC’s president. “Every decision he made while on our board was done in an effort to support our students, our college and our community.”

Along with education, Wilson had a passion for Native American art, and owned a gallery in Cherokee called The Queen House Gallery. He also served as a board member for the Asheville Art Museum.