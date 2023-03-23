CHEERLEADING: Frady signs to cheer at Mars Hill University

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Adia Frady, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), will continue her cheerleading career at the next level. She signed a letter of intent during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Thursday, March 23 to join the Cheerleading and Dance Teams at Mars Hill University.

“Right now, it feels unreal,” said Adia who plans to study business management at Mars Hill. “I’m super-excited. It’s an amazing opportunity and something I’ve wanted for a long time.”

She started in cheerleading around at 6- or 7-years-old and started with competition cheer in the seventh grade. “I was a part of the first team at Cherokee to ever win at nationals for competition cheer. I’ve just continued it ever since. It’s something I love.”

Adia is also a member of the Galaxy Cheer team out of the Pirouette’s Cheer and Dance Academy in Bryson City, N.C. “We’re like a little family. A lot of them have shown up today which is awesome.”

When asked about her favorite aspects of competition cheer, Adia noted, “I like that you have to be at your best at every competition. You get one shot. You have a two-minute routine, and you have to nail it. I love that and the competitiveness, and I love the family that you have with that.”

Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, told the crowd gathered, “This is a momentous occasion. I appreciate Adia and the time that I’ve gotten to spend with her. It’s truly been a blessing for me, and, as a school system, she is a high-quality, high-character young lady.”

He added, “We’re excited about this opportunity – mostly excited about the education she’s going to get.”

Lisa Frady, Adia’s mother, said, “I’m excited for her. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m just excited to see what she does there. She’s always loved competition cheer. She fell in love with it and wanted to focus on that.”

Kayla Smith, CHS head cheerleading coach, commented, “I’ve been in this position for four years so Adia has been with me four years now. So, seeing her go on and pursue her dream is so fulfilling. She is one of my first ones to go and do it. I know she loves cheerleading, and I know she’s going to be great at it.”