FOOTBALL: Hill signs to play at Maryville College

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

One Feather Asst. Editor

CHEROKEE, N.C. – Kenton Tsisqua Hill, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a senior at Cherokee High School (CHS), will continue his football career at the next level. He signed a letter of intent during a ceremony at the Charles George Memorial Arena on the morning of Wednesday, March 22 to play football this fall at Maryville College in Maryville, Tenn.

Tsisqua, who is considering studying sports medicine, told the One Feather, “It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

He started playing football in pee wees, and when asked when he began to dream about playing college football, Tsisqua replied, “It was probably at the end of my junior year when I began to get really strong, knowing what my strength was, and knowing that I could go places.”

The Maryville Scots play are a NCAA Division III team playing in the USA South Athletic Conference.

“We are extremely proud of this fine young man right here,” Craig Barker, CHS assistant principal, said during the signing ceremony. “He always represents our school and our Tribe with dignity. He is a phenomenal football player, but, more importantly, he is a phenomenal young man.”

Barker thanked the friends and family who came out for the event. “This is literally a testimony to the support he has and the support for our school system. I thank each of you for the part you played in molding this young man into what he is today.”

David Napert, CHS Braves head football coach, commented, “Ever since I met him, he’s always lifted the room up. Wherever he is, he always has a positive attitude.”

Praising Tsisqua’s work ethic, Coach Napert stated, He’s just now realizing how powerful he is in the weight room. He’s throwing up some big-time weight. He’s one of the best leaders we have all the way across the board.”

Chris Ledford, Tsisqua’s father, said, “I know what kind of talent he has. He is a great example of perseverance and resilience. He came back from a bad injury, worked his tail off, and I’m proud of him.”

Joni Hill, Tsiqua’s mother, said it feels amazing for her son to be going on to college and play football at the next level. “I’m super proud, and I cannot put into words how proud I am of him. He has worked super-hard. I love it!”