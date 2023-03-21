OBITUARY: Everett F. Legassey

Everett F. Legassey, age 62, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Harris Regional Hospital after an extended illness.

He is survived by his children, Adam Legassey of Louisianna, Kimberly Marshall, Kala Legassey and Everett Legassey all of Connecticut; sisters, Cathy Hurt of Cherokee and Bonny Legassey of Sylva; nephews, Robert E. LaPante, Russell Jillson, Lance Legassey, Lyle Legassey, Alan Legassey, and Ernest Legassey; nieces, Brenda Dostaler, Heather Harold, Cassie Legassey, and Jackie Legassey; great nephews, Robert D. LaPlante, Gabriel LaPlante, Jacob LaPlante, Jordan Rodrigues, and Shayne Dostaler; and great nieces, Alanna Rodrigues and Monica LaPlante.

Everett was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest F. Legassey and Evelyn Owl Legassey; brothers, Ernest Legassey and Tracy Legassey; sister, Wendy Jillson; and grandfather, George Allen Owl.

Everett loved to fish and catch. He laughed out loud and liked to party and have a good time. He was a fabulous stain glass maker. He will be missed by all who knew him. No services are planned at this time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.