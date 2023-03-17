OBITUARY: Sherry Lynn (Calhoun) Crowe

Sherry Lynn (Calhoun) Crowe, age 53, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Edward “Eddie” Crowe, Jr.; children, Hannah Calhoun-Raby (John), Amber Crowe, and Josh Crowe (Jerilyn); six grandchildren, Darius Saunooke, Jamy Lynn Teesateskie, Kyler Crowe, Aubrey Crowe, Maxum and Bennett; brothers, William Russell Locust III, Tim Swayney, John Walkingeagle; sister, Trish Calhoun; aunt, Candy Ross (Mark); great uncle, Jack (Ruth) Lossiah; great-great aunt, Annie W. French; paternal aunts, Jennifer Calhoun and Bernice (Ric) Bottchenbaugh; paternal uncles, Morgan (Clara), Danny (Leitha) Calhoun, Hayes Calhoun, and James “Jay” Calhoun; niece, Vikki Calhoun; nephews, Joe Calhoun and Billy Calhoun; father-in-law, Eddie Crowe Sr.; special nephews, Mason York and Corey Liam York; and special friend, Anita Thompson.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Faye Ross; son, William Ryan Crowe; brother, Clint Calhoun; sister, Jody Walkingeagle; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Martha Ross; maternal great grandparents, John and Charlotte Lossiah; paternal grandparents, Walker and Evelyn (Hornbuckle) Calhoun; aunt, Florence Lewis; uncle, Darrell Ross; maternal great aunts, Dorothy Thompson, Maggie Lossiah, and Jane Taylor; maternal uncles, Willard Lossiah, Woodrow Lossiah, and Noah Lossiah; paternal aunts, Maggie Bowman and Jodi Walkingeagle; and paternal uncles, Lowell “PeeWee” Calhoun and Andrew Calhoun.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 20 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home beginning at 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. A formal funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. with Scott Chekelelee officiating. Burial will be in the Lossiah Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be among Family and Friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.