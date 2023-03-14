OBITUARY: William D. “Bill” Beck

William D. “Bill” Beck, 80, of Cherokee, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 in a Buncombe County Hospital. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Fred and Wilma Lambert.

He was a lifelong sports aficionado and played several sports. He was a very spiritual person.

Bill was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Saretta Lambert and nephew, Scott Williamson.

He is survived by his son, Sam Clements of Ellicott City, Md.; daughter, Summer Lossiah (Chuck) of Cherokee; sister, Teresa Williamson (Ray) of Whittier; granddaughter, Izabela Crow-Lossiah; niece, Lora Branning; nephews, Jamie and Dwight Williamson; extended family, Mike and Teresa Werhan, Billy Mincey, Tammy Mincey, Colton Hunt; lifelong friends, Richie Sneed, Jack and Jenny Penley, Dorothy Posey, Joey and Margaret Ferguson; and many other friends that are too numerous to mention.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. His lifelong friend, Merritt Youngdeer and John Ferree will officiate. Burial will be in the Lambert Family Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Steve Youngdeer American Legion Post.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.