OBITUARY: Shane Lewis Walkingstick

Shane Lewis Walkingstick, age 38, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, March 10, 2023.

He is the son of the late Daniel and Roberta Walkingstick. Shane is survived by his brother, William Walkingstick; sister, Carla Walkingstick; and uncles, Harley Maney Sr. and Steve Swilling.

In addition to his parents, Shane was preceded in death by his siblings, Daniel D. Walkingstick Jr., Johnny Adam Walkingstick, Nicky-Jack David Walkingstick, and Ongeequay A-Ka-Ti Walkingstick.

The family will have a private visitation on Tuesday, March 14 and a graveside service will immediately follow in the Walkingstick Family Cemetery with Harley Maney Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.