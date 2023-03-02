OBITUARY: John C. Sherrill

John C. Sherrill, 35, of Cherokee, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

A native of Cherokee, he was the son of Cynthia and Tracy West of Cherokee and the late Bert Sherrill.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rita Wildcatt; and maternal grandparents Wilma Panther and Ed Pheasant.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children, John Sherrill Jr., Marinda Rose Sherrill, Addison Sherrill; siblings, Dalton, Darius, T’keiah, Dassie; grandparents, Rose and Joe Welch; second mom, Kina Armachain; uncle, Jerrry Sherrill; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4 in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.