OBITUARY: Johnson “Bugger” Arch

Johnson “Bugger” Arch, 59, of Cherokee, N.C. passed away on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Chrissy Owle Arch; daughter, Mindy Arch Pratama and husband Ida Bagus Pratama and their children, Seshadri Pratama, Peyton Pratama, and Ezra Pratama. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces, nephews, and cousins which he loved unconditionally.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margareta Stark Arch; father, William (Bud) Arch; sister, Christine Ella Arch; infant brother, Charles Arch; aunts, Annabelle Marmon, Theresa Rattler, Catherine Larch, Vangie Laney; uncles, Fredrick Arch, Treannie Arch, Clayton Arch, Charles Arch; and infant Roger Arch.

Bugger began working for Cherokee Central Schools in August 1982 as a Special Education teacher’s aide and then accepted the position of Supply Clerk where he remained until his retirement in December 2020.

Bugger had such a big impact on the students and staff at Cherokee Central Schools. His love for the students was genuine and he always wanted nothing but the best for them. There was not a student that he didn’t know, and he could make your day, by either picking at you or just making you laugh. Bugger was the type of person who was honest and straight forward. He did not sugar coat things, but he was always your biggest supporter and would offer a helping hand to whomever needed one. His presence at Cherokee Central Schools has made a huge impact on many people, especially the students that have gone through the school system.

Bugger enjoyed athletics as young child and was active in Football, Basketball and Baseball. He attended Chowan College for one year on a football scholarship and was an avid stickball player for the Wolfetown community. He also enjoyed many years playing in the Men’s basketball and Fast-pitch softball community and travel leagues.

After attending college, he returned home to begin his career in coaching. In 1982, he began his coaching career at the Qualla Civic Center where he coached both youth league football and basketball. Bugger coached a couple of years at the civic center before moving onto the high school level after accepting a job at the school system.

In 1984, Bugger coached football for many years and then chose to focus on basketball, first with the junior varsity girls’ basketball team and then in 1987, when the school created a middle school basketball program, be agreed to create the girls program. Bugger had several undefeated seasons which many believe laid the foundation for the Lady Braves basketball program today. Many of his players are now very successful coaches in their own right.

Bugger also coached middle school track until a fast-pitch softball program was created. He was instrumental in developing both programs and found success with each of those programs.

In 2013, Bugger retired from coaching after 31 years of dedicated service to the children of our community. He believed that coaching at the middle school level was where he could have the greatest impact with the children he coached.

The Pallbearers for the service will be his nephews, Richard (Buster) Arch, William (Buddy) Arch, Robert (Poncho) Ramirez, David Willoughby, Zaynon Taylor; cousins, Troy Arch, Earl Martin, and Craig Arch. Honorary Pallbearers will be his closest friends, Johnny (Nunnie) Davis, Shawn Crowe, Pepper Taylor, Gary Maney, Ronnie Frizzell, and Mark Little.

A Family Reception will be held on Wednesday, March 1, beginning at 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the Charles George Memorial Arena at the Cherokee Central Schools. A formal funeral will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Scott Hill of Grace Community Prime and Pastor Harley Maney of Straight Fork Baptist officiating.

Long House Funeral Home assisted the family with final arrangements.