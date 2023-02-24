OBITUARY: Freda Charlene Wolfe-Maya

Freda Charlene Wolfe-Maya, 63, of Cherokee, N.C., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her residence in Cherokee.

She was the daughter to the late Richard Wolfe and Selma Wolfe of Cherokee.

Freda leaves behind her children, Angela Cisneros, Tasdia Cisneros, and Marlena Toineeta (Special Friend); brothers, John Wolfe and Charlie Wolfe; sister, Elizabeth Wolfe; five grandchildren, Esi, Roxy, Elias, Kalanee, and Wahlalah all of Cherokee; nieces, Ashlyn Carruthers and Shyree Williams (Deedle); nephews, Seger ‘Bocephus” and Tyler “2 Beers” Williams.

Along with her parents, Freda is preceded in death by bothers, Clarence James Wolfe and a Infant Wolfe; sister, Mary Frances Wolfe; paternal grands, Joe and Lizzie Wolfe; and maternal grands, John and Sally Conley.

Freda will be placed at the Acquoni Baptist Church at 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 for a visitation. On Saturday, Feb. 25, a funeral will be held at the Church at 11 a.m. with Pastors Scott Chekelelee and Merritt Youngdeer officiating. An immediate burial will follow in the John Wolfe Cemetery with Tyler Wiliams, Richard Williams, Seger Williams Jr., Dwayne Lossiah, Robert Arch, and William Arch acting as pall bearers. The family will be gathering at the “old” Painttown Community Building across from the Casino beginning 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. All singers are welcome.