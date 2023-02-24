CAMPAIGN BIO: Peanut Crowe

(Note: The Cherokee One Feather sought candidate bios and posed several questions to candidates in the upcoming Special Election in the Wolftown Community. Bios are published exactly as they were sent to us with no editing.)

Question 1: What qualities, education, and experience do you have that make you the best candidate to serve as a Tribal Council Representative seat?

I have held various positions within the EBCI from entry level to Director. Working my way up the ladder coupled with receiving a Bachelor’s degree gives me a unique perspective and understanding of tribal affairs. I also have first hand knowledge and experience of how much work goes into being a Tribal Council Representative by watching My Dad PeeWee Crowe, Grandpa John Crowe, and Brother Bo Crowe work tirelessly for the EBCI during their tenures. I will bring their same level of people-focused worth ethic to this office and believe that is why I am the best candidate to serve Wolftown and Big Y.

Question 2: If elected, what will be your top priorities to accomplish as a Tribal Council member?

I will be a voice of our people. That voice will include: advocating for responsible spending of tribal money, more transparency of tribal spending and government actions, and bringing family-friendly attractions and activities to Cherokee.

Question 3: Why do you want to be a Tribal Council Representative?

I want to work each and every day for my people. I will treat everyone the same whether you have a single vote in your house or 50 votes in your family. I will work for you and will be your voice.