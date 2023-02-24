CAMPAIGN BIO: Kathy “Rock” Burgess

(Note: The Cherokee One Feather sought candidate bios and posed several questions to candidates in the upcoming Special Election in the Wolftown Community. Bios are published exactly as they were sent to us with no editing.)

1) I have over 30 years working with the EBCI and retired from Education and Training and Parks and Recreation. I will us my humble experience to make good decisions to benefit our community and tribe. I will consult my tribe on big issues and decisions. I have spent most of my life in service family, friends, tribe, and community. And I will continue that tradition and work on Wolfetown/Big y behalf.

2). Our community wants a leader to be the voice for Wolfetown/Big Y. Affordable housing has been a big issue for our community and to much spending of tribal funds. My value is to always put God first in my life. I would like to wish all the candidates good luck. I humbly ask for your vote in this Special Election on Thursday, March 2nd sgi thank you and God Bless.