OBITUARY: Justin Lee Salinas

Justin Lee Salinas, age 33, of Cherokee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home. He was born Jan. 25, 1990, in Lexington, N.C. to Daniel Lee Salinas and Angelea Christine Jones Salinas.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Harriette Grant Morgan; step-grandfather, Larry Morgan; and great-grandparents, Molly and Elmer Jones.

Justin is survived by his father, Daniel Lee Salinas of Cherokee; mother, Angela Christine Jones Salinas of N. Myrtle Beach, S.C.; siblings, Brandyn (Mallerie Clampitt) of Nantahala, N.C., Alexandria Harris of Omaha, Neb., Sebastian Jones of Statesville, N.C., and Danyale Salinas of Cherokee, N.C.; grandparents, Joe Salinas of Houston, Texas, Janice Carol Franklin of Southmont, N.C., and Rickie Lee Jones of High Point, N.C. He also leaves behind a girlfriend, Rain Owl; a niece and nephew; several aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime friends; a very close adopted brother, Teiz Barrier; and his number one 3-legged partner, MAX, a very distinguished gentleman.

Justin attended West Davidson High School in Lexington, N.C. After being a long-time resident of Davidson County, he relocated to Cherokee in 2020 to live with his Dad. He was employed at Food Lion in Cherokee, beginning his career there as a part time grocery stocker. His dedication gained him several promotions within his first year and he became the Grocery Manager. Justin never met a stranger; he always had a kind word to share.

The Lord gave Justin the knowledge to help others through his ability of auto mechanics. At an early age he was in the backyard tearing apart engines and helping his PawPaw Elmer. He loved working on cars and helped so many with his hands, he would never charge anyone. Justin was an avid Duke Fan! and a fisherman (always trying to snag a bigger one each time).

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 3 at Victory Baptist Church at 1275 Fontana Road, Bryson City, N.C. 28713 beginning at 11 a.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Brian Schuler and Pastor Clyde Akers.

